Second dose for older adults in Merida, from May 31st to June 5th

Mauricio Vila Dosal, governor of Yucatán, reported that from May 31 to June 5, the second Aztrazeneca dose will be applied to 110,500 older adults in Mérida.

The vaccination will be as follows: those born in January-February will be given on Monday, May 31, born in March-April on June 1, from May to June they will receive doses on June 2, people born in July-August on June 3, from September to October on June 4 and from November to December on June 5.

There will be nine venues: the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention and Exhibition Center, the Tecnológico, the Higher School of Arts of Yucatán (ESAY), the Kukulcán, the Telephone Operators Union, Villapalmira, the Eleventh Infantry Battalion, and the Air Base number eight.

The hours will be from eight in the morning to six in the afternoon and it is important to present proof of the first dose received.

