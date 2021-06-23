  • Headlines,
  • News,
  • Peninsula,
  • Q, Roo

    • Sargasso “devours” a 17-year-old kid on the beach in Cancun

    By on June 23, 2021
    Rescue teams have not yet located the child. It was feared that he was carried away by the current. Photo: (Sipse)

    Cancun, Quintana Roo, (June 23, 2021).- The sargassum that covers the beaches of Cancun literally “devoured” a teenager who went swimming last night, and so far has not been located.

    According to preliminary information, the 17-year-old boy would have entered the ocean at Playa Gaviotas, located at kilometer 9.5 of the hotel zone, around 9:00 p.m.

    The minor’s family reported that the young man did not come out of the water after a long time, so they notified the authorities.

    It is suspected that the teenager could have been carried away by the current .

    Photo: (SIPSE)

    Despite rescue efforts by municipal agents, the minor has not been located so far due to a large amount of sargassum on the beach.

    It is also speculated that the young man may have drowned when entangled in the algae.

    Source: Sipse

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment