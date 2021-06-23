Sargasso “devours” a 17-year-old kid on the beach in Cancun

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (June 23, 2021).- The sargassum that covers the beaches of Cancun literally “devoured” a teenager who went swimming last night, and so far has not been located.

According to preliminary information, the 17-year-old boy would have entered the ocean at Playa Gaviotas, located at kilometer 9.5 of the hotel zone, around 9:00 p.m.

The minor’s family reported that the young man did not come out of the water after a long time, so they notified the authorities.

It is suspected that the teenager could have been carried away by the current .

Despite rescue efforts by municipal agents, the minor has not been located so far due to a large amount of sargassum on the beach.

It is also speculated that the young man may have drowned when entangled in the algae.

