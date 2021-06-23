Sargasso “devours” a 17-year-old kid on the beach in Cancun

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (June 23, 2021).- The sargassum that covers the beaches of Cancun literally “devoured” a teenager who went swimming last night, and so far has not been located.
According to preliminary information, the 17-year-old boy would have entered the ocean at Playa Gaviotas, located at kilometer 9.5 of the hotel zone, around 9:00 p.m.
The minor’s family reported that the young man did not come out of the water after a long time, so they notified the authorities.
It is suspected that the teenager could have been carried away by the current .
Despite rescue efforts by municipal agents, the minor has not been located so far due to a large amount of sargassum on the beach.
It is also speculated that the young man may have drowned when entangled in the algae.
#AlMomento #Cancún Sargazo “se traga” a menor de edad en Playa Gaviotas. https://t.co/YDXNKt7lPG pic.twitter.com/C7ElConEsg— De Peso (@DePeso_) June 23, 2021
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Trump will travel to the US-Mexico border next week with a group of House Republicans
Former President Donald Trump will visit.
-
“Temporary hospital at ‘Siglo XXI’ is ready in case it is required” announced Vila Dosal
Merida, Yucatan (June 23, 2021).- Governor.
-
CFE will cut electricity for four days in Grand Costa Maya, Quintana Roo
Chetumal, Quintana Roo, (June 23, 2021).-.
-
Ricardo Gallardo Cardona, governor-elect of San Luis Potosí has ‘hidden’ properties and millionaire transactions
The family of Ricardo Gallardo Cardona,.
-
UEFA is proud to wear the colors of the rainbow
UEFA says it is “proud to.
-
Manufacturing sector rescues employment in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 23, 2021).- Personnel.
-
Ecological Police save baby turtles that were born in front of a beach house in Progreso
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 23, 2021).- The.
-
Yucatan State Government builds an emergency pipeline to drain the streets of Progreso
Progreso, Yucatán, (June 23, 2021).- Personnel.
-
Yucatán would have 10 federal representatives, including Ivonne Ortega former governor of Yucatán
Merida Yucatan; June 23, 2021 (ACOM).- Yucatán.
-
Man dies in his wheelchair in front of the Progreso sea
Progreso, Yucatán, (June 23, 2021).- “Champotón”.
Leave a Comment