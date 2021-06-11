Sanahcat is one of the Yucatán municipalities full of garbage after Sunday’s elections

Sanahcat, Yucatan, (June 11, 2021).- Inhabitants of Sanahcat expressed their annoyance because authorities do not maintain the streets of the municipality clean.

In the center of the town, you can see garbage of all kinds, both in the square and on the basketball court, as well as garbage cans at their maximum capacity.

Residents allege that this garbage remains all over the place since last Sunday’s elections and that to date no authority has been able to lift the accumulated garbage to put it in the cans.

Source: Reporteros Hoy

