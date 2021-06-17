Rio Lagartos City Council fires 40 employees

Rio Lagartos, Yucatan; June 16, 2021 (ACOM) .- Around 40 employees of the Rio Lagartos City Council were allegedly fired on the orders of the mayor.
On Tuesday, June 15th, when the now-former employees came to collect their payrolls, they were informed that they were discharged from their positions.
At night, the group of about forty people went to the municipal palace to talk with the mayor, but he was not there and they were attended by the municipal trustee.
The official was guarded by agents of the municipal police for fear that things would get out of control.
After concluding the meeting the employees indicated that the official solved nothing for them, for this reason, they request the intervention of the state government so that at least they are compensated according to the law.
The former workers accuse the mayor, Erick Alcocer Estrada, of ordering the dismissals in retaliation for not having supported the PAN candidate in last week’s election.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
“Claudette” forms in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 17, 2021).- “The.
-
Summer solstice in Chichen-Itzá will take place next Sunday, June 20
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 17, 2021).- “Next.
-
Maya Train Project will allocate 849 million pesos for archaeological rescue
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 17, 2021).- In.
-
Fire outbreak at the PEMEX storage terminals in Umán, Yucatán
Umán, Yucatán, (June 17, 2021).- In.
-
Jewish community outlines plan to build a synagogue in Mérida, Yucatan
Citizens of Jewish origin living in.
-
Cozumel welcomes first cruise ship in 15 months
The Mexican resort of Cozumel has.
-
Wednesday, June 16th: SSY reports 269 cases of Covid-19 in Yucatan in just 24 hours
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 17, 2021).- The.
-
Central Bank says resilient Mexico’s financial system will help economic recovery
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Over a.
-
It’s official, ‘structural’ failure blamed for deadly Mexico metro crash
An investigation into the Mexico City.
-
Lightning strikes a teenager in Ticul and he dies on the way to the hospital
Ticul, Yucatán, (June 16, 2021).- On.
Leave a Comment