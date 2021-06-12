Restaurant owners ask the Government of Yucatán to start a vehicle restriction at 12:30 am

The president of the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Spiced Food Industry in Yucatán, Roberto G. Cantón Barros, put on the table for dialogue with the state government a proposal that would affect to a lesser degree the businesses of this branch and comply with the restriction of mobility to contain the contagions of Covid-19.

Cantón Barros proposes that the hours of the so-called vehicle “curfew” begin at 12:30 pm, instead of 11:30 pm That is, one hour later as it is in force today.

With this extra time, explained the manager, the restaurants would stop serving at 11:30 at night and the remaining time would be for the staff to close the business, clean up the premises and return home within hours permitted.

The restriction of night mobility, according to Agreement 11/2021 of the State Health Secretariat, is from 11:30 at night to 5 in the morning every day. The measure came into force the day before yesterday as a way to reduce social and vehicular mobility to try to reduce infections and hospitalizations due to Covid, but its application caused disagreement in the restaurant sector and owners and employees of canteens with restaurant service.

The leader of the local Canirac reported that one day had passed since the request for dialogue with the state government and until yesterday he had not received any answer from the state authority to jointly find a favorable solution for both parties.

He confirmed that at the last minute the Canirac decided to respect the provisions issued by the Ministry of Health, so they reversed the initial call that they would not abide by them. The restrictions include suspension of licenses for bars, canteens, and nightclubs that provide restaurant services, and a reduction in capacity from 75% to 50% in restaurants and religious centers.

