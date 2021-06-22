Red Cross Yucatán has two new modern ambulances

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 22, 2021).- The delegate of the Mexican Red Cross in Yucatán, Michelle Byrne de Rodríguez, reported in a bulletin about the acquisition of two new ambulances with state-of-the-art technology that will be at the service of all the citizenship.
“With these new ambulances we increased our fleet from 27 to 29 ambulances for the entire state, which will allow us to expand coverage in the emergency service and continue with our mission to save lives,” she said.
Michelle Byrne added that the institution performs between 700 and 800 services each month in the state, so the new ambulances will improve response times. She recalled that since the beginning of the health emergency due to Covid-19 and until now, 1,896 transfers of this type have been made.
The sponsors that made possibe the acquisition of the new ambulances for Yucatán are Fundación Bepensa, Mérida City Council, Grupo Lodemo, and Distribuidora Mayorista de Tornillos (DMT).
The cost of each unit is 1,300,000 pesos.
Counselor Byrne de Rodríguez added that to receive the vehicles, four paramedics traveled on May 17 to the National Training Center (Cencad) in Toluca, State of Mexico, to pick up the units and later attend the official ceremony in the national headquarters of the Red Cross.
The vehicles also have a stretcher, marine stretcher, cervical-lumbar stretcher; cervical collars, skull immobilizers, spider type, portable suction unit, first contact kit with moldable splints, two Bullard type cases, oxygen tank, current inverter, turret, intercession, and scene lights, among other accessories.
Units YUC-031 and YUC-032 are part of a total of 46 ambulances that the president of the National Council of Directions of the Mexican Red Cross, IAP, Fernando Suinaga Cárdenas, delivered on May 18, so the ambulances have already been located in the Yucatan delegation facilities.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mérida downtown thief arrested and linked to legal process
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 22, 2021).- Two.
-
National tourism picks up in Mahahual
Chetumal, QRoo., (June 22, 2021).- Mahahual,.
-
Mérida ranks seventh in the ranking of Mexico’s cyclocities
The city stood out with 67.
-
NASA sends squid into space for studies
WORLD, (June 22, 2021).- Dozens of Hawaiian squid were.
-
Opening hours of archaeological zones and museums in Campeche have been modified
Campeche, Camp., (June 22, 2021).- The.
-
Mérida woman exhibits stalker in public transport; he threatens her with death
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 22, 2021).- Through.
-
Visit Mexico launches first international office in the USA
Visit Mexico is a newly formed.
-
Mexico and the US must stop sending children into harm’s way (Amnesty International)
by Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at.
-
Cyclonic potential is approaching the coasts of the Yucatan Peninsula
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 22, 2021).- According.
-
14-year-old Citlali Margarita Puga Dzib reported missing in Tizimín, Yucatán
MÉRIDA, Yuc., (June 22, 2021).- It.
Leave a Comment