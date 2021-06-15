“Recycling to release butterflies” in Mahahual

The event was held to commemorate “World Environment Day”

Chetumal, QRoo, (June 15, 2021).- Inhabitants and tourism service providers of Mahahual released more than 100 butterflies, in the event ” Recycling for a Butterfly Release “, held to commemorate “World Environment Day”.

The participants in the release of butterflies, gave dry and clean waste in exchange for a recycled box of Tetrapack, with a butterfly inside.

Leslie Cid González, director of the “Tuu Kul” Waste Collection Center, reported that the butterflies released were from species native to the region, such as Morpho, Caligo, Siproetas, Regional Monarch, Colobura, and Battus, reproduced in the “Otoch Ecological Reserve Peepen, House of the Butterfly ” in Mahahual.

The event was held in the dome of the community of Mahahual and through “Recycling For A Liberation of Butterflies”, more than half a ton of dry and clean waste was collected, including cardboard, plastics, scrap metal, glass, aluminum cans, and canned goods.

During the event , plants were also given to the inhabitants and some places in the town were reforested, where species such as sea grape, ciricote and Chit palm were planted.

“In commemoration of World Environment Day, several objectives were achieved, one of them, to work in synergy with the Directorate of Environment and Ecology of the Othón P. Blanco City Council, the Mayor’s Office of Mahahual and the Procuraduría de Protección al Ambiente (PPA) and sign an agreement that has the purpose of helping to leave a clean footprint on the planet, starting in Mahahual ”.

Cid González thanked the participants, both the inhabitants of the community, authorities, and associations for taking their waste, listening to recycling alternatives, reuse and reduce, to move to a circular economy, together with the conservation of natural resources, recovered waste and release of butterflies.

The Environmental Protection Agency (PPA(, donated 80 garbage cans to be placed along the entire length of the Mahahual boardwalk, as well as at other points, to avoid clandestine garbage dumps.

