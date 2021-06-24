Ranchers plant trees in a community in Izamal, Yucatán

Izamal, Yucatan; June 24, 2021 (ACOM) .- This Wednesday 23th, the Cuauhtémoc community of Izamal hosted the “Second National Sowing Day” in which 47ranchers participated, including three women.
All morning, various activities and workshops were held focused on promoting and deepening the culture of caring for the environment through forestry.
Among the activities there was the planting of ramón and nance trees, in front and to the side of the church.
Due to the current situation with the COVID 19 pandemic, only a small group of producers from the municipalities of Tunkás, Tinum, Quintana Roo, Dzitás, and the Cuauhtémoc communities were able to attend the event.
