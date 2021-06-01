Quintana Roo hospital occupancy exceeds 50% due to Covid-19 third wave

QUINTANA ROO, (June 01, 2021).- The occupancy of intensive therapies in three hospitals in Quintana Roo is above 50%, even reaching 100% in some hospitals, which puts the evolution of the epidemiological traffic light at risk.

The Information System of the Acute Respiratory Infections Network (SARI) indicates that Zone Hospital number 18 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Playa del Carmen has been fully occupied for four days, when it passed 75%.

Very close to achieving the same status as this unit, are the General Hospital of Zone number 3 in Benito Juárez and the General Hospital of Cancun, which are at 75 and 50% occupancy respectively.

While the General Hospital of Chetumal is close to having the same occupation as the other hospitals, being at 44%, a percentage that reached four days ago since like the previous examples, it was also above 70%.

The statistics of the IRAG Network indicate that the General Hospital of Playa del Carmen also shows an upward trend since last May 24.

It is worth mentioning that intensive care units with a ventilator are designed to care for critically ill patients who require intubation due to SARS-CoV2 complications.

Health authorities have warned that the saturation of hospitals is an aspect that must decrease to guarantee emergency medical care for all citizens who have tested positive and thus avoid an increase in deaths.

Regarding the occupation of beds for general use, the General Hospital of Zone 3 of the IMSS is the one with the highest demand so far, reaching 72% of its capacity.

In a conference, Ruy López Ridaura, general director of the National Center for Preventive Programs and Disease Control (Cenaprece) stated that:

“We have also had several meetings, both virtual and face-to-face, with the health authorities of Quintana Roo, where a series of strategies are being implemented to control the beginning of the outbreak.”

