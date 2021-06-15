Qatar Airways launches new Honeywell Ultraviolet Cabin System

Qatar Airways has rolled-out the second version of the Honeywell Ultraviolet (UV) Cabin System, further advancing its hygiene measures on board.
The latest version of system has been introduced to add flexibility, improve reliability, mobility and ease of use compared to its predecessor.
It now features extended UV wings that treat both narrow and wide areas on board, reducing the overall disinfection time.
This version also includes a hand wand that disinfects areas like the cockpit and other smaller spaces and is non-motorised leading to less battery consumption.
In clinical tests, UV light has been shown to be capable of inactivating various viruses and bacteria when properly applied, Qatar Airways argued.
After receiving 17 units of the latest version of the Honeywell UV Cabin System, the devices have all undergone comprehensive testing on board Qatar Airways’ aircraft.
The airline aims to operate them on board all aircraft turnarounds at Hamad International Airport (HIA).
Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “As the first global airline to operate the latest version of the Honeywell UV Cabin System onboard our aircraft, it is significantly more user friendly and technologically advanced.”
Source: Breaking Travel News
