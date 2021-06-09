Progreso residents block the pier in disagreement with municipal election results

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 09, 2021).- After Julián Zacarias was the virtual winner of the 2021 elections, supporters of political parties strangers to the National Action Party demonstrated against the mayor on the ground floor of the municipal palace, on the afternoon of Monday, June 7th.
But that’s not all, now, they blocked the main dock of the port, due to the disagreement with Julián Zacarias victory.
The supporters of Romario García, PES candidate for the municipal presidency of Progreso, assure that they want a new electoral process and that they will seek a way at any cost that Zacarias does not reach the palace again.
Their disagreement against the currently licensed mayor is that he allegedly bought votes and that he did not fulfill his promises to fishermen and other citizen groups, however, these are only assumptions.
For now, Julian Zacarias has not given his face to the demonstrations against him, however, the Preliminary Election Results Program gave him the advantage, and if there were no major anomalies, Zacarías will proclaim himself as Mayor-elect today Wednesday, June 9th.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
