Progreso enables temporary shelters as swamp zone overflows

Progreso, Yucatán, (June 17,2021).- The rains caused by the ongoing formation of “Claudette” brought floodings in the southern part of the Progreso municipality because the Ciénaga 2000 canal overflowed, affecting about 150 families living in the area.

Given this, public security authorities evicted about one hundred Progreso families whose property and belongings are at risk from water.

Dependencies such as Civil Protection, the Mexican Red Cross, and the Directorate of Public Safety and Traffic participated in the operation with crews in an alert mode for citizen assistance.

To receive those affected, the “Candelaria Ruz Patron” schools in the central zone and the “Benito Juárez García” High School in the eastern sector were adapted as temporary shelters.

So far, no people have been reported injured or dead by the Municipal SSP, although incidents of danger are not ruled out since about 30 people refused to leave their homes in the Cienaga 2000 area, even though there is also a risk of being attacked by the crocodiles that inhabit the area.

Likewise, vehicular traffic remains in zero mobility since the streets in different sectors such as the area around Cobay Progreso and in the “Francisco I. Madero” neighborhood, the floods exceeded a meter in depth.

Photo: (De Peso)

It is worth mentioning that, during the day, there were blackouts, and the gusts of wind that reached up to 60 km / h impacted the cable system of the CFE and Telmex, damaging the service both in the municipal seat and surrounding communities.

Bad weather had an impact on local commerce too, around 7:00 p.m., most businesses closed their doors as it is expected according to the State Civil Protection that the rains will continue throughout the weekend.

Regarding the vaccination campaign that is taking place at the “Carlos Marx” high school, will be detained until further notice, although, If the weather allows it, actions will be restarted on Friday, June 18th, with the dates scheduled to finish vaccinations on Saturday 19th.

If a state of alert is declared, buses will leave out of the Progreso Municipal Palace heading for the state capital, this measure will be applied in case of hurricanes and electrical storms that could pose danger to the population due to the overflowing of the sea.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments