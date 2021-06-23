Probable formation of cyclone Enrique by the end of the week

MÉXICO, (June 23, 2021).- According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), areas of cloud cover have been identified with the potential to evolve into a tropical disturbance (95-E) over Central America. If its organization continues towards the weekend, tropical cyclone Enrique could intensify, causing intense rains on the coasts of Chiapas, Oaxaca, Guerrero, and Michoacán.
At the moment, a possible trajectory parallel to the coasts of the Mexican Pacific is estimated, however, it will be until the official formation of a tropical depression that the movement will have greater certainty. Still, it is vitally important that nearby states begin to take precautions, to avoid loss of life and property, as well as disruption of services.
#VigilanciaTropical— Martha Llanos (@marthallanos) June 22, 2021
Posible desarrollo ciclónico en el Océano Pacífico para finales de esta semana💦☔⛈. Importante que costas desde Chiapas a Michoacán comiencen a tomar precauciones🌊🚨.
De evolucionar a #tormentatropical se le asignaría el nombre de #Enrique pic.twitter.com/0XLWZs1aT8
The Atlantic is also active
In the Atlantic basin, there is a probability of the formation of a cyclone of 20% approaching the Caribbean region. Meanwhile, the crossing of tropical wave number 5 will generate rains in the center, south, and west in the coming days, this same wave can give the impulse for the formation of Enrique.
In general, precipitation will increase in a large part of the Mexican territory as of tomorrow, Wednesday, due to the aforementioned phenomena and the instability left by a frontal system, the passage of tropical wave number 5, and the establishment of a low-pressure channel from the north to the central part of the country.
Therefore, it is highly recommended that you check the weather forecast daily before leaving home, especially if you live near cyclonic development regions. Remember that you can download the Meteored application to have alerts for free.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
