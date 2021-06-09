PRI loses majority of Congress in Campeche

Campeche, Camp., (June 09, 2021).- According to the Preliminary Election Results Program (PREP), the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) was the big loser of the 2021 elections, by obtaining only five districts in Campeche.

The National Regeneration Movement (Morena) will have a parliamentary group with 11 legislators by relative majority from the start, the sum of votes for the percentages that will dictate how many legislators of proportional representation may adhere to the parliamentary groups are still yet to be announced, but according to the trend, Morena could reach six more seats.

Morena is followed by the ‘Va Por Campeche’ coalition, which has reached six seats by relative majority, of these, three legislators have a second term in the local Congress, and that is, Karla Toledo Zamora, Rigoberto Figueroa Ortiz, and Carlos Jasso Rodríguez, who managed to win in their districts, and will be part of the LXIII Legislature of the Legislative Power of Campeche.

The surprise was Movimiento Ciudadano, which won five districts, and possibly three more seats in proportional representation, for a total of eight legislators.

The Legislative Power of the State of Campeche is made up of 35 legislators, of these, 21 are by popular election and the rest multi-member.

The call for attention came in the last elections, when there were executive federal polling places, and Morena reached eight seats in total and for the LXIV Legislature the number could double, in addition to negotiating with the rest of the representatives, some could join a block that would give them the majority in the local Congress, but this will be official when the electoral bodies give their final verdict.

It stands out that in the case of the Morena and Movimiento Ciudadano there were no re-election representatives, only in the coalition, the three being from the PRI. While the PRI, PAN and PRD joined structures to compete against Layda Sansores from Morena and Eliseo Fernández Montúfar from Movimiento Ciudadano, the numbers reveal that the PRD could lose its registration, and that the results put Morena as the first political force in Campeche.

Source: La Jornada Maya

