PRI leader in Campeche DUI crashes into a row of cars and injures two persons (VIDEO)

CAMPECHE, MEXICO (June 26, 2021).- The secretary of Electoral Affairs of the national executive committee of the Youth Network for Mexico of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Alejandro Mendoza Campuzano, was arrested after causing a spectacular accident when driving under the influence of alcohol and excessively fast in the city of Campeche.
Mendoza Campusano, identified as part of the continuation of the national leader of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas, was driving a white Chevrolet Beat compact car that ended up overturned after colliding with a line of vehicles that were waiting outside the drive-thru of a pizzeria located at the intersection of Colosio avenue with the Belén Norte circuit.
Two people were injured in the accident, including a child under the age of six, who was inside of one of the cars in the line. The drunk driver responsible for the accident was unhurt; he was about to flee the scene, but civilians prevented him from doing so.
Mendoza Campuzano was detained there by the Highway Police and referred to the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) despite his attempts to assert his influence since he presumed his closeness to Alejandro “Alito” Cárdenas (national leader of the PRI) to be released.
Source: Noticias México
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Older adult found after he got lost in Tinum, Yucatán
YUCATÁN, (June 26, 2021) .- After.
-
New Chilean Constitution Regarded As International Groundbreaker
Reflecting the input of a record.
-
The price of chicken, beef, and pork meat keeps increasing in Yucatan
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 26, 2021).- The.
-
30 km/h (18 m/h) is the new speed limit on the streets of downtown Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 26, 2021).- “The.
-
AMLO puts into analysis the lifting of the sea cucumber ban in the Yucatan Peninsula
MÉXICO, (June 26, 2021).- President Andrés.
-
301 Covid-19 infections registered on Friday, the highest number in the last 330 days in Yucatan
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 26, 2021).- The.
-
European Union condemns murders of three journalists in Mexico in less than a week
The European Union lamented the murders.
-
As the industry picks up, Mahahual Costa Maya starts welcoming cruise ships
Mahahual, Q.R. — While cruise ships.
-
Viva Aerobus Store Celebrates Diversity
As part of LGBT+ Pride month,.
-
Baja California Sur registers the death of 18 people vaccinated against Covid-19
Baja California Sur, (June 25, 2021).-.
Leave a Comment