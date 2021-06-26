PRI leader in Campeche DUI crashes into a row of cars and injures two persons (VIDEO)

CAMPECHE, MEXICO (June 26, 2021).- The secretary of Electoral Affairs of the national executive committee of the Youth Network for Mexico of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Alejandro Mendoza Campuzano, was arrested after causing a spectacular accident when driving under the influence of alcohol and excessively fast in the city of Campeche.

Mendoza Campusano, identified as part of the continuation of the national leader of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas, was driving a white Chevrolet Beat compact car that ended up overturned after colliding with a line of vehicles that were waiting outside the drive-thru of a pizzeria located at the intersection of Colosio avenue with the Belén Norte circuit.

Two people were injured in the accident, including a child under the age of six, who was inside of one of the cars in the line. The drunk driver responsible for the accident was unhurt; he was about to flee the scene, but civilians prevented him from doing so.

Alejandro Mendoza with the national leader of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno (Alito). Photo: (Facebook)

Mendoza Campuzano was detained there by the Highway Police and referred to the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) despite his attempts to assert his influence since he presumed his closeness to Alejandro “Alito” Cárdenas (national leader of the PRI) to be released.

Source: Noticias México

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments