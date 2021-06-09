PREP confirms Morena candidate Layda Sansores new governor of Campeche

Campeche, Camp., (June 09, 2021) .- After the closure of the Preliminary Election Results Program (PREP), which with 91.76% of the 1,190 counted polls gave her as the virtual winner of Sunday´s election, Layda Sansores, Morena’s candidate for governor, announced that in a “titanic effort” her team managed to collect 100% of the minutes to defend her victory.

As far as the preliminary count was left, the Morena candidate added 123,741 votes in her favor, which represents 33.22% of the vote, while her closest opponent, Eliseo Fernández Montúfar, from Movimiento Ciudadano, obtained 117,522, 31.55%.



Christian Castro Bello, the candidate of the PRI-PAN-PRD coalition and nephew of the licensed governor and current national leader of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas, received 114,824 votes, representing 30.82%.

The total number of votes received, up to the moment the PREP count was suspended, was 372,484. Citizen participation was 63.25% of the nominal list.



According to the preliminary count, the next local legislature will be dominated by Morena, who rose in 11 of the 21 districts. The Citizen Movement (MC) and the PRI-PAN-PRD coalition tied with five seats each.



At a press conference, Layda Sansores and the Morena board of directors convened for this Wednesday, June 9th, when the official count will start, a victory march on the city’s boardwalk.

“I always thought it was more difficult to assimilate pain, than happiness,” Sansores San Román declared, who on this occasion ran for the governorship for the fourth time, the first time was back in 1997 when victory was snatched from her by PRI Antonio González Curi.

She said that the reason for calling a press conference again is because “Fernández Montufar keeps lying and proclaiming that they won ”.

She added: “We have 100% of the election records. It was a titanic citizen exercise due to the threats from both the PRI and Movimiento Ciudadano, but the victory is ours”.



And she reproached that despite the violence that was generated during election day, Governor Carlos Miguel Aysa González, was never able to mantain order in different parts of the state.

Source: Proceso

