Police and firefighters rescued a dog stuck in a fence

Tizimín, Yucatán, (June 15, 2021) .- Agents of the municipal police and firefighters of the SSP rescued a stray dog ​​that got stuck in a fence of a property located on the corner of Calle 27 and 52 in Tizimin, Yucatán.

The residents of the place reported what happened to 9-1-1 because, in despair, the animal would not stop crying.

Photo: (Reporteros Hoy)

Local agents and firefighters from the SSP based in this town came to the scene and, after several minutes, managed to free the dog, which had half of its body outside the gate.

The owner of the house also appeared at the site, after being notified of the rescue maneuvers. Fortunately, the dog was not injured and was released by the officers.

Source: Reporteros Hoy

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments