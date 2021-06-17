PES political party social networks hacked: Community Manager takes revenge for non-payment

MEXICO, (June 17, 2021).- The Partido Encuentro Solidario (PES), a political party in Mexico, reported that their social media accounts were hacked after messages appeared celebrating that the representatives of the Congresses of Baja California and Sinaloa endorsed the marriage and concubinage between people of the same sex.

The Partido Encuentro Solidario (PES) political party’s conservative ideology totally opposes the rights of gay people to get married and adopt.

“Love is love” and “Equal Rights for Everyone”, along with an image of a rainbow flag, which was popularized in 1978 as a symbol of LGBT pride by its creator, Gilbert Baker, an artist born in Kansas, could be seen on the PES official Twitter account.

Los derechos para todos por igual. 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/ijahNvElks — Partido Encuentro Solidario (@PESNacionalMX) June 17, 2021

“We voted in favor in Sinaloa for the recognition of marriage and cohabitation among people of the same sex,” they responded from the PES Twitter account to a series of questions made by their followers, who could not believe what they were reading.

“We are carrying out the corresponding procedures so that the administration of the accounts of these platforms, which serves as a link with our militants and supporters as well as with Mexican society, is returned to us,” said the party led by Hugo Eric Flores Cervantes.

“In the PES we disassociate ourselves from the possible messages that may be published on these social networks and we thank the Cyber ​​Police of our country for their attention so that our identity is not misused before the Electoral authorities,” explained the political party.

Some followers proposed to change the name of the political group founded by Hugo Eric Flores to “Sexual Encounter Party” and a series of messages started appearing on the PES social networks.

It was later revealed that the PES political party social networks were hacked by their former Community Manager in revenge for non-payment.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







