Outbreaks of violence were registered in Yucatán voting polls

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 07, 2021).- During the electoral process on this Sunday, June 6, there were outbreaks of violence in some municipalities of Yucatán, especially in the case of verbal confrontations between supporters of various political parties.

Some of the municipalities in which these situations occurred were in Uayma, Chapab, Samahil, and Dzoncauich; they denounced that people who do not actually live in the area arrived at the polls, for which they accused that it could be alleged electoral tourism.

As for the confrontations between the supporters, these were cases of those who identify with the parties of the Movement for National Regeneration (Morena) and the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), who precisely had a verbal confrontation.

In these cases, the Municipal Police had to intervene to keep people calm, especially since injured people began to register.

In the case of communities in the municipality of Kanasín, it was reported that citizens showed their disagreement because there was a delay in opening the polls.

In the municipality of Dzilam González, the National Guard intervened to prevent vote-buying, the Fuerza Por México (FXM) political party reported the irregularity after revealing the improper use of municipal public resources in favor of the PRI candidate.



Photo: (Fuerza por México)

Source: La Jornada Maya

