Opening hours of archaeological zones and museums in Campeche have been modified

Campeche, Camp., (June 22, 2021).- The Federal Ministry of Culture, through the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), reported that following established health protocols and because the state of Campeche has been under a yellow epidemiological traffic light since May 31, and until further notice, visiting hours have been provisionally modified in six archaeological zones and four museums.

According to a statement, the Campeche archaeological sites of Balamkú, Dzibilnocac, Hormiguero, Edzná, Hochob, and Xpuhil can be visited from Monday to Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The archaeological sites El Tigre and Calakmul maintain their hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last access in Calakmul is at 4:00 p.m.

The Campeche museums of Maya Archeology, Fort of San Miguel, of Maya Archeology of the Camino Real de Hecelchakán, of Mayan Architecture, Baluarte de la Soledad, and of Underwater Archeology, Fort of San José el Alto, can be visited from Tuesday to Sunday, from 9 to 15 hours.

In the access to the archaeological zones and museums, alcohol gel will be applied, the body temperature will be checked, which should be less than 37 degrees; Likewise, the correct use of the mask will be verified and it will be requested to maintain a healthy distance of at least 1.5 meters during the tour. You are encouraged to respect the instructions of the personnel of these sites to safeguard the health of all visitors.

Source: La Jornada Maya

