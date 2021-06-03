On Sunday, June 6, election day there will be no vaccinations

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 03, 2021) .- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal reported that this Saturday, June 5, the vaccination centers will close at 12 noon due to the elections the next day since the agents of the Mexican Army have been assigned to other functions within that process and they will be complying with them.
On Sunday 6, the day of the elections, there will be no vaccination so that the spaces are available and people can come to exercise their right to vote.
“It is expected that the vaccines will be applied in full for Saturday, but in case there are vaccines to be applied, those will be applied as of Monday, June 7,” said the Governor.
In an interview after a supervision tour of the module at the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention Center, where second doses are applied to adults over 60 years of age, the state governor pointed out that vaccination in Mérida and the rest of the state continues to be carried out in an agile, orderly way and without major setbacks.
On Tuesday, June 1st, 40,342 vaccines against the Coronavirus were applied in the state, a figure that sets a new record in Yucatan and shows that vaccination continues to advance at a good pace and with fluidity, highlighted Mauricio Vila.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Wednesday, June 2nd: 190 new cases of Covid-19 are registered in 24 hours in Yucatan
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 03, 2021).- This Wednesday,.
-
Man who abused a 3-year-old boy in Yaxcabá, Yucatàn is sentenced to 15 years
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 03, 2021).- For sexually.
-
The US will continue to support NGOs such as “Mexicans Against Corruption”: White House
At the beginning of May, President.
-
Bacalar Prosecutor’s Office secures hotel after sexual abuse accusations against Ricardo Ponce
The operation was carried out at.
-
Hotel workers census will be carried out for vaccination against Covid-19 in Quintana Roo
Tulum, Quintana Roo, (June 03, 2021).-.
-
Mother attacks her daughters with a knife in Ciudad Caucel
One of the minors was taken.
-
Giant sinkhole opens up in Puebla, Mexico
A deep and massive sinkhole has opened up.
-
California fire killed 10% of world’s giant sequoias
SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) —.
-
World Bicycle Day 2021 Theme, Significance and History
WORLD, (June 03, 2021).- Acknowledging the.
-
Asian people killer arrested after attacking police officer in San Francisco
A man who “specializes in killing.
Leave a Comment