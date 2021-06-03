On Sunday, June 6, election day there will be no vaccinations

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 03, 2021) .- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal reported that this Saturday, June 5, the vaccination centers will close at 12 noon due to the elections the next day since the agents of the Mexican Army have been assigned to other functions within that process and they will be complying with them.

On Sunday 6, the day of the elections, there will be no vaccination so that the spaces are available and people can come to exercise their right to vote.

“It is expected that the vaccines will be applied in full for Saturday, but in case there are vaccines to be applied, those will be applied as of Monday, June 7,” said the Governor.

In an interview after a supervision tour of the module at the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention Center, where second doses are applied to adults over 60 years of age, the state governor pointed out that vaccination in Mérida and the rest of the state continues to be carried out in an agile, orderly way and without major setbacks.

On Tuesday, June 1st, 40,342 vaccines against the Coronavirus were applied in the state, a figure that sets a new record in Yucatan and shows that vaccination continues to advance at a good pace and with fluidity, highlighted Mauricio Vila.

