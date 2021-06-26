Older adult found after he got lost in Tinum, Yucatán

YUCATÁN, (June 26, 2021) .- After being lost for a few hours when he went out to look for firewood, an adult over 80 years old was found safe and sound, in the community of Xcalacoop, belonging to the municipality of Tinum, Yucatán.

The senior citizen went out to look for firewood at noon and when his relatives saw that he did not return, they became concerned and notified the Municipal Police.

Fortunately one of his neighbors found him in the bush, where he was disoriented, but safe and sound.

Don Magdaleno Cen Poot is reported in good health, and already back at home with his relatives and he has one more anecdote to tell his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







