Nesting season similar to last year’s in ‘Laguna de Términos’ in Campeche

CAMPECHE, (June 29, 2021).- With about 40 sea turtle nests of the hawksbill species that have been protected, the 2021 nesting season is very similar to that of the previous period, despite the problems posed by erosion that has impacted some inland beaches, said Rosario Velueta Domínguez, the president of the Laguna de Términos ecological association in Ciudad del Carmen.

She explained that there have been walking tours of approximately 15 kilometers of beaches so far this season, finding in them the arrival of turtles, mostly of the hawksbill species, which has a greater presence in that area.

Velueta Domínguez explained that at the beginning of this nesting season, at least 40 spawning holes have been found, which were relocated to the turtle camp, to safe nests, to avoid being prey to predators.

“Even though we are at the beginning of the season, the achievements that have been had, we can say that we are reaching the same rates as in 2020, waiting for there to be no weather complications in the area, which may affect the offspring.”

Erosion

The ecologist also said that one of the problems they are facing is the erosion of the beaches, which has affected at least four of these in the Laguna de Terminos, thereby preventing the turtles from spawning.

“Previously, the routes on the inland beaches were longer, but at least 2 kilometers of beaches have disappeared in this area.”

She argued that one of the problems that could cause the erosion of the beaches in the Laguna de Terminos is the opening of channels by fishermen with the argument of causing the oxygenation of the mangrove areas affected by the lack of it.

Source: La Jornada Maya

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments