Nesting season similar to last year’s in ‘Laguna de Términos’ in Campeche

CAMPECHE, (June 29, 2021).- With about 40 sea turtle nests of the hawksbill species that have been protected, the 2021 nesting season is very similar to that of the previous period, despite the problems posed by erosion that has impacted some inland beaches, said Rosario Velueta Domínguez, the president of the Laguna de Términos ecological association in Ciudad del Carmen.
She explained that there have been walking tours of approximately 15 kilometers of beaches so far this season, finding in them the arrival of turtles, mostly of the hawksbill species, which has a greater presence in that area.
Velueta Domínguez explained that at the beginning of this nesting season, at least 40 spawning holes have been found, which were relocated to the turtle camp, to safe nests, to avoid being prey to predators.
“Even though we are at the beginning of the season, the achievements that have been had, we can say that we are reaching the same rates as in 2020, waiting for there to be no weather complications in the area, which may affect the offspring.”
Erosion
The ecologist also said that one of the problems they are facing is the erosion of the beaches, which has affected at least four of these in the Laguna de Terminos, thereby preventing the turtles from spawning.
“Previously, the routes on the inland beaches were longer, but at least 2 kilometers of beaches have disappeared in this area.”
She argued that one of the problems that could cause the erosion of the beaches in the Laguna de Terminos is the opening of channels by fishermen with the argument of causing the oxygenation of the mangrove areas affected by the lack of it.
Source: La Jornada Maya
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Financial inclusion is necessary in the agricultural sector in Yucatán
It is imperative to implement financial.
-
13 scientific Benefits of Sleeping With Your Dog
Is sleeping with your dog a.
-
Mexicans may consume and carry marijuana with a permit
MÉXICO, (June 29, 2021).- The Supreme Court.
-
Citizens smoke marijuana in front of the Federal Judicial Branch in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 29, 2021).- Representatives.
-
Cancun taquería is closed down after controversy over alleged “dog” tacos
CANCÚN, (June 29, 2021).- Personnel from.
-
Director of the Mexico City metro L-12 is dismissed after fatal accident
MEXICO, (June 29, 2021).- Almost two.
-
Government of Yucatán supports women’s business in Umán, Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 29, 2021).- The.
-
Yucatán tourism recovery is progressing at a good pace: Sefotur
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 29, 2021).- The.
-
Yucatan funeral homes report increase in cremations
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 29, 2021).- The.
-
Overexploitation terminates the sea cucumber population in Yucatan
MÉRIDA, Yuc., (June 29, 2021).- The.
Leave a Comment