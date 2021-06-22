National tourism picks up in Mahahual

Chetumal, QRoo., (June 22, 2021).- Mahahual, the most important tourist destination in the southern part of the state of Quintana Roo, had a rebound in the arrival of national visitors over the weekend, with an estimate of approximately 1,500 people, more than the previous one.

The diagnosis of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) determines that there was a 50% rebound on average, compared to last weekend when low temperatures and bad weather were registered in the area.

Mahahual is receiving 50% more visitors, mostly from Chetumal, Bacalar, Tulum, and some other cities in the state.

Gerardo Pérez Zafra, Coparmex representative in Mahahual, explained that this means a greater economic benefit for local businesses, including restaurants, hotels, providers of nautical tourism services, transport, and commerce, which are immediately requested by visitors.

The business leader stressed that having good weather, that is, high temperatures, is an incentive for families since Mahahual is a sun and beach destination, so it is one of the important factors, as long as there is the above, more people arrive.

“It has been a good weekend, better than the previous one, the response of the families is positive for the economy of Mahahual, because they are also income for the businesses and also the workers who subsist on the activities,” said Gerardo Pérez Zafra.

In the same way, he mentioned that sanitary measures are still being respected, such as the limited capacity allowed by the local Ministry of Health, which is 50% in restaurants and hotels, otherwise they are exposed to financial fines of about 170 thousand pesos.

Of course, visitors are reminded to use antibacterial gel, face mask and respect the healthy distance, since it is part of the prevention of contagion of the Covid-19 virus, which in the case of the municipality of Othón P. Blanco had an 83% increase in new cases, the highest in the southern area, according to figures from the National Epidemiological Surveillance System.

