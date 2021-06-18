Motorist invades Mérida bike lane and threatens motorcyclist with a knife (VIDEO)

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 18, 2021).- This Thursday 17, a video went viral on social networks in which a motorist and a motorcyclist confront each other when the latter tells the former that he is obstructing the bike lane.

The incident was shared by user David Choco and it occurred on Mérida 2000 Avenue, near the Yucalpetén neighborhood on the west side of Mèrida.

The driver of the car invades the bike lane and apparently gets angry, starts yelling, and pulls out a knife when a motorcyclist who asked him to allow a cyclist to pass.

In social networks, this case went viral and was taken up by several online media outlets. Users showed their outrage at the offender’s attitude.

How does the bike path work in Mérida?

In this graphic of the State Government the signs and the operation of the bicycle lanes are explained.

