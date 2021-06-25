More than 200 appeals filed for equal marriage in Yucatan

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 25, 2021).- More than 200 same-sex couples have had to resort to legal protection to get married in Yucatán, due to the refusal of the State Congress to legalize equal marriage.
With this figure, the state is located in the first three places at the national level, reported Amelia Ojeda Sosa, legal coordinator of the Unit of Psychological, Sexological and Educational Attention for Personal Growth (Unasse) A.C.
“More than 200 appeals have been filed so that couples can get married. The first injunction was presented in 2013”, she recalled.
Sosa Ojeda pointed out that the call for the approval of equal marriage has been there and that is why the Superior Chamber of the SCJN must take up the issue so that the initiative is approved before the end of this term.
And even if it was not approved in this, she observed, the one that follows would have the obligation to do so because the claim for protection that the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation has is against the State Congress and not against a particular legislature.
