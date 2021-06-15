Monday, June 14; 199 new Covid infections in Yucatán



Mérida, Yucatán, (June 15, 2021).- In the medical part of this Monday, June 14, the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY) reported that today, people from 50 to 59 years of age from the municipalities of Kanasín, Progreso, Tizimín and Valladolid, began to receive the second vaccine against the coronavirus (Covid-19), thus completing their vaccination scheme to protect their health against the pandemic.

As has been pointed out, in the economic reopening the most important data are hospital occupancy and daily income. On the day 289 patients are found in public hospitals; 36 thousand 817 patients have already recovered: they do not present symptoms nor can they infect. This figure represents 85 percent of the total infections registered in Yucatán, which is 43 thousand 238.

Today 199 new infections of Covid-19 were detected: 149 in Mérida; nine in Ticul; seven in Cuncunul and Valladolid; six in Progreso; four in Hunucmá; two in Samahil, Santa Elena, Tekax and Umán; one in Baca, Cacalchén, Conkal, Cuzamá, Muna, Peto, Tixkokob, Tizimín and Yaxcabá, Yucatán municipalities.

Of the 43,238 positive cases, 369 are from another country or state.

Specifically in Mérida, 27,132 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 (accumulated cases as of June 13). And in this medical part, the SSSY reported nine deaths in the state: eight men and one woman, with an age range of 31 to 97 years; all from Mérida.

In total, there are 4,343 people who died from Covid-19.

Of the active cases, 1,789 are stable, isolated, monitored by SSY medical personnel; have mild symptoms.

As already mentioned, 289 of the positive cases are in public hospitals and in total isolation. There are other patients awaiting diagnosis.

The age range of the cases is from 1 month to 99 years.

