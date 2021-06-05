Mining workers trapped by mine collapse in Coahuila, México

COAHUILA, (June 05, 2021).- Seven miners remain trapped inside a trawl mine that flooded shortly after 12 noon this Friday, June 4th, located in the Rancherías community, in the municipality of Múzquiz, the Coahuila government’s Ministry of Labor reported.
In a statement, the agency confirmed that the workers were trapped after the mine was flooded, adding that they received the accident report at the site around 12:50 p.m.
“In the report, it was stated that some people who were at work ended up trapped inside the mine. Staff and authorities of Civil Protection, Single Command (police) and Labor inspectors arrived on site to carry out rescue and investigation work.
“According to preliminary investigations, there are indications that the flood was provoked by an accident inside the mine.”
Based on comments from other miners, Public Ministry agents have the theory that the workers were drilling the underground to extract the mineral and broke the wall of an abandoned excavation flooded by underground rivers.
Orlando and Pedro Sánchez, who managed to get out of the mine, asked for support from the 911 emergency system and notified the families of those trapped.
The workers are identified by their colleagues as Humberto Rodríguez Ríos, 40 years old; Gonzalo Cruz Marín, 53; Leopoldo Méndez Flores, 24; Francisco Briseño, 24; Damian Robles Arias, 27; Pedro Ramírez and Mauricio Cortés, of unknown age.
The president of México specified that the National Guard and the Army are already at the site of the collapse conducntig a rescue a operation.
Source: La Jornada Maya
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Man arrested by Municipal Police in Flamboyanes, Progreso for beating up a woman
Progreso, Yucatán, (June 05, 2021).- For.
-
20 families accept compensation for Metro L12 accident
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 05, 2021).- After.
-
Senior citizen dies inside his car in Chablekal, Yucatán
YUCATAN, (June 05, 2021).- A 64-year-old.
-
Dry Law in Yucatan will be three days long: June 5, 6 and 7
Mérida, Yuc., (June 5, 2021).- On.
-
Bus runs over motorcyclist in downtown Mérida
Mérida, Yuc., (June 5, 2021).- This.
-
After looting of turtle nests in Yucatan, environmental authorities reinforce security
YUCATAN, (June 04, 2021).- Before the.
-
Clear recovery of travelers by land in Yucatan
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 04, 2021).- The.
-
100 kilometers of bike path planned for Playa del Carmen
Playa del Carmen, QRoo, (June 04,.
-
Campeche communities denounce intimidation tactics by authorities in charge of the Maya Train Project
Campeche, Camp, (June 04, 2021).- In.
-
Tons of sargassum arrive on the coasts of Yucatan
Progreso, Yucatan, (June 04, 2021).- Saúl.
Leave a Comment