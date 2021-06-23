Mexico’s vaccination campaign ages 30-39 to start in July

Mexico City – The Government of Mexico on June 22 announced the start of the COVID-19 vaccination process for people between the ages of 30-39. Registration is now open, and the inoculation stage will begin at the beginning of July. Meanwhile, the vaccination of pregnant women and older adults continues.

At President Lopez Obrador’s morning press conference on Tuesday, the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez, announced that the mivacuna.salud.gob.mx registration platform is available to all the country’s inhabitants of that age range.

The Ministry of Health reported that, as of June 21, 28,198,409 people had been vaccinated, of which 60 percent, that’s 17,047,687 people, have been fully vaccinated, and 40 percent, or 11,150,722 people, have received their first dose, bringing the total number of doses administered since Dec. 24 to 40,700,954.

The undersecretary said that 2,681,460 doses are expected to arrive in the country this week and reiterated that the vaccines are immediately distributed upon arrival.

On June 22, a shipment of 290,160 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Mexico City from Cincinnati. Between that shipment and the vaccines packaged in Mexico, there are 50,578,275 doses available for the advancement of the National Vaccination Plan.

Registration for people in the 30 to 39 years of age group is now open at mivacuna.salud.gob.mx.

Once on the page, you must enter the following information:

Curp

State

Municipality

Postal Code

10-digit telephone number

Email address

The authorities reiterated that the order that the vaccines will be administered does not depend on when people register, registration is only used to plan the strategy.

Meanwhile, the vaccination of people ages 49 and up, as well as pregnant women over 18 years of age with more than 9 weeks of gestation, continues at the centers designated for each state and municipality.

Source: presidente.gob.mx

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments