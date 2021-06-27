Mexico City’s LGBTI Pride march brings thousands onto the streets (Video)

According to local media, on Saturday, June 26, 2021, approximately 18,000 people marched down iconic Mexico’s City Paseo de la Reforma to celebrate the 43rd Edition of the Gay Pride March.

After 2020’s muted Pride celebrations due to the pandemic, the city’s LGBT community took to the streets with rainbow-coloured-faced masks in a show of solidarity.

The march celebrated the advances the community has made in areas such as marriage and adoption, but participants also acknowledged there are many challenges still ahead.

Mexico City is home to the most visible gay community in the country and couples freely express affection in many parts of the city. However, outside the capital attitudes differ sharply, with impunity towards discrimination and reports of violence against LGBT citizens, activists report.

