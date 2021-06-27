Mexico City’s LGBTI Pride march brings thousands onto the streets (Video)

According to local media, on Saturday, June 26, 2021, approximately 18,000 people marched down iconic Mexico’s City Paseo de la Reforma to celebrate the 43rd Edition of the Gay Pride March.
After 2020’s muted Pride celebrations due to the pandemic, the city’s LGBT community took to the streets with rainbow-coloured-faced masks in a show of solidarity.
The march celebrated the advances the community has made in areas such as marriage and adoption, but participants also acknowledged there are many challenges still ahead.
Mexico City is home to the most visible gay community in the country and couples freely express affection in many parts of the city. However, outside the capital attitudes differ sharply, with impunity towards discrimination and reports of violence against LGBT citizens, activists report.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The rain did not stop the march of sexual diversity in Mérida
The Mega March for Sexual Diversity.
-
Why All-inclusives Are Suddenly the Hottest Vacations
When the Hotel Xcaret Arte (doubles from $516) opens.
-
US security experts deeply concerned about the origin of UFOs
According to The Guardian, if the.
-
Woman accused of abandoning baby in trash can says she was raped before coming to the US
An illegal immigrant accused of abandoning.
-
Kamala Harris visits Border Patrol Headquarters in El Paso, Texas
Explore the topics mentioned in this.
-
K-9 teams arrive in Mérida to participate in seminar
MÉRIDA, Yuc., (June 26, 2021). Canine officers received high.
-
Yucatán, a state of interest for international airlines
In the Routes Americas 2021, Sefotur.
-
Older adult found after he got lost in Tinum, Yucatán
YUCATÁN, (June 26, 2021) .- After.
-
PRI leader in Campeche DUI crashes into a row of cars and injures two persons (VIDEO)
CAMPECHE, MEXICO (June 26, 2021).- The.
-
New Chilean Constitution Regarded As International Groundbreaker
Reflecting the input of a record.
Leave a Comment