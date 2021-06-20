Mexico City shuts down face-to-face classes again

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico City schools that had just gone back to in-person classes will be closed again starting Monday as the sprawling capital climbs into a higher tier of coronavirus risk, education authorities said on Saturday.
Mexico City officials had loosened restrictions on gatherings in schools, hotels, stores and restaurants just two weeks ago as the dense urban zone moved into the lowest risk tier of the government’s four-level “traffic light” model.
But the federal Health Ministry on Friday evening put Mexico City, home to more than 9 million people, a step higher on the scale for June 21 to July 4.
Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said the city’s Epidemiological Traffic Light, a calculation of risk factors, has climbed to nine points from eight points, putting the capital into the more restrictive tier.
Mexico City’s Federal Educational Authority (AEFCM) said in a statement the suspension of classes applied to both private and public schools.
Mexico, which began COVID-19 vaccinations at the end of 2020, has reported more than 230,959 deaths from the coronavirus and 2,471,741 confirmed infections.
Source: Reuters
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Walmart Mexico is not allowing grocery baggers over 60 to return to work
(Newsweek).- The decades-old practice of allowing.
-
At least 15 dead in Reynosa, Mexico shootings
REYNOSA, TAMAULIPAS — (AP) — Gunmen.
-
Tropical storm Dolores makes landfall on Mexico´s Pacific coast
Mexico City, June 20 (IANS) Tropical.
-
Yucatan and Campeche, safest Mexican states for American travelers
Merida Yucatan; June 19, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
-
Huge Boa Constrictor caught in Kinchil, Yucatán
Kinchil, Yucatan; (June 19, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
-
‘Holchoch’ Gastronomic Fair in Campeche, Sunday, June 20
What is a Jolchoch (Holchoch)? Holchoch.
-
Yucatan Business Council says tourism sector cannot endure more restrictions
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 19, 2021).- The.
-
Bad weather aggravates the arrival of sargassum in Quintana Roo
QUINTANA ROO, (June 19, 2021).- Current.
-
Tropical storm Dolores is getting closer to the Mexican Pacific coast
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 19, 2021).- Tropical.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila invites Pope Francis to visit Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 19, 2021).- On.
Leave a Comment