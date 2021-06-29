Mexicans choose deportation so they can try to enter illegally again

One of the unusual quirks of the immigration crisis former Trump adviser Stephen Miller learned once inside the White House is that all migrants are not the same.
Take Mexicans caught at the border, for example. While those from other countries prefer to be held in the United States while their asylum or entry applications are reviewed, Mexicans prefer to go home and try again.
“This is true,” said Miller of America First Legal. “These are things you know having had my job,” said the Trump-era immigration czar of the sophisticated Mexican view of border policy and policing.
“People actually don’t know this, but Mexican minors actually withdraw their application for admission if they’re caught so that they can try again,” said Miller, explaining that for some Mexicans, border crossing isn’t an arduous, costly process like it is for those from more distant countries.
“They don’t want to be inside a Department of Health and Human Services facility for two months,” he said, when they can just go home and then try again to enter undetected.
Source: Yahoo News
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
