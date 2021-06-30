Mexican Supreme Court said “OK”, now it’s all up to the Senate

Mexico’s Supreme Court decided on Monday that recreational marijuana should be legalized, bringing the country one step closer to having the one of the world’s largest weed markets.
“Today is a historic day for freedom. After a long journey, this Supreme Court consolidates the right to the free development of recreational use of marijuana. It is confirmed, once again, that the instruments of the Constitution work for the defense of these rights.”
Monday’s decision removed final obstacles to legalizing recreational marijuana use by declaring prohibition of the plant unconstitutional.
It now puts pressure on the country’s Senate to approve a sweeping legalization bill that’s been stalled in Congress.
The proposed law is backed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s administration and if passed, would mark a major shift in a country scarred by drug cartel violence.
Lopez Obrador said on Monday legalizing weed could help the country.
“If we see that it does not help, that it is not good for the country, that it is not good for facing the serious problem of drug addiction, that it is not good for stopping violence, then we would act.”
Cannabis activists, however, criticized the bill and Supreme Court ruling, which declared health authorities must initially issue permits for cannabis use.
The court said only people 18 years and older should be able to grow, carry or consume marijuana and its derivatives.
Source: Excelsior
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Foreign minister proposes to modify travel restrictions on the US-Mexico border
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s foreign.
-
Trump heads to U.S.-Mexico border to start with anti-Biden campaign
WESLACO, Texas (Reuters) -Former President Donald.
-
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem deploys National Guard to U.S-Mexico Border
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) announced Tuesday.
-
Financial inclusion is necessary in the agricultural sector in Yucatán
It is imperative to implement financial.
-
Nesting season similar to last year’s in ‘Laguna de Términos’ in Campeche
CAMPECHE, (June 29, 2021).- With about.
-
Mexicans may consume and carry marijuana with a permit
MÉXICO, (June 29, 2021).- The Supreme Court.
-
Citizens smoke marijuana in front of the Federal Judicial Branch in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 29, 2021).- Representatives.
-
Cancun taquería is closed down after controversy over alleged “dog” tacos
CANCÚN, (June 29, 2021).- Personnel from.
-
Director of the Mexico City metro L-12 is dismissed after fatal accident
MEXICO, (June 29, 2021).- Almost two.
-
Government of Yucatán supports women’s business in Umán, Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 29, 2021).- The.
Leave a Comment