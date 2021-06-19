Mexican Navy sargassum-collector boat sank in Playa del Carmen

A sargasso vessel belonging to the Secretariat of the Navy (Semar) sank in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo.

Playa del Carmen, QRoo., (June 19, 2021).- The sinking occurred on June 15 at around 9:00 a.m. when the vessel was carrying out sargassum harvesting work in the vicinity of this tourist destination.



However, it was not until this Friday that the Captaincy of the Port of Playa del Carmen reported the event in a letter aimed at the maritime and port community in order to take extreme precautions when navigating in the area.



The affected vessel is an Imemsa type with an outboard motor and naval registration number 30509.

“The vessel was incorporated into Operation Sargassum 2021 engaged in the collection of seaweed in shallow waters,” the document indicates.



After conducting a search by surface and by dives, the vessel has not yet been located, so the maritime community is asked to be careful to avoid a possible collision and, if located, report it to the Port Authority.



According to local media, due to the bad weather in recent days, the Sargasso boats have remained docked.

Source: Reforma

