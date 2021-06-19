Mexican Navy sargassum-collector boat sank in Playa del Carmen

A sargasso vessel belonging to the Secretariat of the Navy (Semar) sank in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo.
Playa del Carmen, QRoo., (June 19, 2021).- The sinking occurred on June 15 at around 9:00 a.m. when the vessel was carrying out sargassum harvesting work in the vicinity of this tourist destination.
However, it was not until this Friday that the Captaincy of the Port of Playa del Carmen reported the event in a letter aimed at the maritime and port community in order to take extreme precautions when navigating in the area.
The affected vessel is an Imemsa type with an outboard motor and naval registration number 30509.
“The vessel was incorporated into Operation Sargassum 2021 engaged in the collection of seaweed in shallow waters,” the document indicates.
After conducting a search by surface and by dives, the vessel has not yet been located, so the maritime community is asked to be careful to avoid a possible collision and, if located, report it to the Port Authority.
According to local media, due to the bad weather in recent days, the Sargasso boats have remained docked.
Source: Reforma
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Bad weather aggravates the arrival of sargassum in Quintana Roo
QUINTANA ROO, (June 19, 2021).- Current.
-
Tropical storm Dolores is getting closer to the Mexican Pacific coast
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 19, 2021).- Tropical.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila invites Pope Francis to visit Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 19, 2021).- On.
-
A sinkhole is formed inside a house of the Bojórquez neighborhood in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 19, 2021).- Inside.
-
Friday 18th: SSY Yucatán reports 293 new Covid cases and 10 deaths
Merida Yucatan; (June 19, 2021) (ACOM) .-.
-
Motorist invades Mérida bike lane and threatens motorcyclist with a knife (VIDEO)
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 18, 2021).- This.
-
Archaeological zone discovered on the Maya Train route in Campeche will not be open to the public
Campeche, Campeche., (June 18, 2021).- A.
-
‘El Chapo’ has been locked up for 5 years, but business has never been better for the Sinaloa cartel
MEXICO – It’s been five years.
-
FIFA sanctions Mexico for homophobic yell
Mexico’s men’s national soccer team must.
-
UADY professor is linked to sexual abuse process and accused of harassment
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 18, 2021).- After.
Leave a Comment