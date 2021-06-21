Mexican “Checo” Perez gets on the podium at France F1 Grand Prix

With a big pass over Valtery Bottas three laps from the end of the race, Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez got third place in the French Grand Prix who ended up winning Max Verstappen ahead of world champion Lewis Hamilton.
Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull) won the Formula 1 French Grand Prix overtaking British Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), second, on the penultimate lap, this Sunday at the Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet.
The third step of the podium in that seventh appointment of the 2021 season was for the Mexican Sergio Pérez (Red Bull), ahead of Finn Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), fourth.
Thanks to your triumph, Verstappen extends his lead over Hamilton from 4 to 12 in the overall World Cup standings.
In the general of constructors, Red Bull increases its margin over Mercedes from 26 to 37 points.
In front of 15,000 spectators (which is the most important event organized in France at the start of the covid-19 pandemic), Verstappen, who started from pole position, did not have a good start and Hamilton overtook him after the Dutchman lost control of his car in the first corner.about:blank
An early first step through the pits and then another after the middle of the race – while Hamilton changed tires only once – allowed him to build the foundations for victory in the final kilometers.
The McLaren were the third force of the ‘paddock’ in this race, with Britain’s Lando Norris fifth and Australian Daniel Ricciardo sixth.
French Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) completes the scoring zone as seventh, the Spanish Fernando Alonso (Alpine) as eighth and the Aston Martin of the German Sebastian Vettel, ninth, and the Canadian Lance Stroll, tenth.
Source: Excelsior
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
