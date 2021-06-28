Mexican Army sends more than 13 thousand soldiers to help victims of hurricane ‘Enrique’

MEXICO, (June 28, 2021).- There are already 13,397 elements of the Mexican Army and Air Force that have been deployed in five Pacific states due to the presence of Hurricane Enrique, reported the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena).
As part of the DN-III-E Plan, to aid the civilian population, the Aid Phase was activated in the states of Guerrero, Michoacán, and Colima, where Coordinating Centers have been established in each entity, to maintain a permanent link with the authorities of the National Civil Prevention System, at the three levels of government.
267 shelters have also been established in the three entities, land tours have been carried out in risk areas and collaboration is being carried out in debris removal activities and drain removal.
Meanwhile, in Jalisco and Nayarit, the Prevention Phase of the DN-III-E Plan is maintained, where the levels of rivers and dams are monitored, the route of the hurricane is monitored, and the establishment of 499 shelters in both states is expected.
For these activities, Sedena allocated a total of 1,310 vehicles for the transport of personnel, evacuation of damaged areas, removal of debris, and hauling of humanitarian aid.
