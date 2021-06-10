Mérida restaurants oppose meeting new restrictions

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 10, 2021).- The National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (Canirac) and its 550 associates forcefully rejected the measures of the Yucatan State Government, such as the reduction in capacity in their businesses, for which they affirmed that they will complain to the new measures that would enter into force today Thursday, June 10.
On Tuesday night, it was announced that as of Thursday, June 10th, the restriction on mobility from 11:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. will come into force again. In addition, the capacity of operation in restaurants and religious centers will go from 75 percent to 50 percent.
Given this, the president of the Canirac, Roberto G. Cantón Barros, pointed out that the increase in Covid-19 infections occurred due to electoral campaigns and not in the city’s restaurants, in which all the measures are complied with. sanitary.
“We come from a political campaign where we saw mass meetings and rallies and we are not going to allow them to affect our union, which has been one of the hardest hit.”
In addition, he stated that they are being unfairly pointed out and made to be seen as responsible for the increase in infections and hospitalizations when they are not the ones to blame for this rebound.
Vila Dosal says that an effort from all sectors is necessary
Governor Mauricio Vila sent a message to the restaurant sector about this position against the restrictions that this union has taken.
He commented that “no one likes going backward, but if we don’t take these measures now, later on, it will be worse. Now we all have to do our best to comply with these measures and not put our hospital capacity at risk ”.
He affirmed that the state authority will continue with the verification and inspection of businesses and evidently, those who do not comply with the new capacity and schedule regulations, will be sanctioned.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
National Inflation stabilizes towards 5.89%.
MEXICO CITY.– “The Mexican inflation rate.
-
72% of the Maya Train units will be manufactured in Mexico
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 10, 2021).- “72%.
-
Shark caught swimming off the beach in Cozumel (VIDEO)
Cozumel, Quintana Roo, (June 10, 2021).-.
-
“Dirty Water” Chinese restaurant goes viral in Merida
The place license was temporarily suspended..
-
‘El Cardenal’ Cantina says goodbye; the new measures “are forcing” us to close
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 10, 2021).- After.
-
A plea to vaccinate more people in Progreso
PROGRESO, YUCATAN.- To avoid closing the.
-
Financial stress overwhelms seven out of 10 Yucatecans
INEGI warns that many are in.
-
Don’t forget your umbrella, storms will continue in Yucatan.
Also forecasted, temperatures will reach 39.
-
Historical Cantinas, at risk of definitive closure, blame the political campaigns for the increase in cases
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 10, 2021).- Given.
-
A large number of ballots were annulled with messages against gender violence and femicide
During the June 6 election in.
Leave a Comment