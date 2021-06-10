Mérida restaurants oppose meeting new restrictions

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 10, 2021).- The National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (Canirac) and its 550 associates forcefully rejected the measures of the Yucatan State Government, such as the reduction in capacity in their businesses, for which they affirmed that they will complain to the new measures that would enter into force today Thursday, June 10.

On Tuesday night, it was announced that as of Thursday, June 10th, the restriction on mobility from 11:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. will come into force again. In addition, the capacity of operation in restaurants and religious centers will go from 75 percent to 50 percent.

Given this, the president of the Canirac, Roberto G. Cantón Barros, pointed out that the increase in Covid-19 infections occurred due to electoral campaigns and not in the city’s restaurants, in which all the measures are complied with. sanitary.

“We come from a political campaign where we saw mass meetings and rallies and we are not going to allow them to affect our union, which has been one of the hardest hit.”

In addition, he stated that they are being unfairly pointed out and made to be seen as responsible for the increase in infections and hospitalizations when they are not the ones to blame for this rebound.

Vila Dosal says that an effort from all sectors is necessary

Governor Mauricio Vila sent a message to the restaurant sector about this position against the restrictions that this union has taken.

He commented that “no one likes going backward, but if we don’t take these measures now, later on, it will be worse. Now we all have to do our best to comply with these measures and not put our hospital capacity at risk ”.

He affirmed that the state authority will continue with the verification and inspection of businesses and evidently, those who do not comply with the new capacity and schedule regulations, will be sanctioned.

