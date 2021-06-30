Mérida Mayor Alejandro Ruz welcomes Atenea Gómez, mayor of Isla Mujeres

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 30, 2021).- Mayor Alejandro Ruz Castro received this Monday 29, the visit of the elected mayor of Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo, Atenea Gómez Ricalde, with whom he exchanged points of view on different issues, as well as the vision that the municipal administration has to continue strengthening Mérida as an example of good practices at the national level.

At the meeting, held in the boardroom of the presidency in the Municipal Palace, the visiting mayor recognized the work of the Mérida City Council in matters of citizen participation, security, and regulatory improvement, actions that have contributed to consolidating the closeness and trust of the citizens.



Atenea Gómez, a winner in the recent electoral process for the period 201-2024, stressed that Mérida is an example and a role model for other municipalities in the country, which seek to implement public policies in their cities that allow them to advance in the consolidation, especially of better public safety and crime prevention

The Municipal President stressed the interest in collaborating and strengthening ties with other governments in the country to share the values ​​that are applied in Mérida and have resulted in strong social cohesion.

Likewise, he commented that the security that prevails in the Yucatecan capital is due to the excellent work and coordination between the state and federal police forces with the Municipal Police of Merida.

Accompanied by the secretary of the Commune Mario Martínez Laviada, Ruz Castro reiterated the willingness and support of the City Council to establish a joint agenda with the municipal government of Isla Mujeres to work on different programs around prevention, which allow a better quality of life for the inhabitants of that municipality.

Before the end of the meeting, the Mayor presented the visitor with a filigree pendant with the figure of a peacock.

