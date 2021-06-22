Mérida downtown thief arrested and linked to legal process

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 22, 2021).- Two years ago, along with an accomplice, D.I.C.G. entered a property in the Center of Mérida to steal money and other objects, for which this Monday, June 21, he was linked to criminal proceedings.

After an arrest warrant was executed, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) charged D.I.C.G. with the crime of qualified robbery.

How did the events happen?

The facts, gathered by the specialists of the Prosecutor’s Office, occurred on July 22, 2019, when the accused, together with another person who is being investigated, entered a property on 87th Street of the Center of Mérida.

Once there, they seized cash, a flat-screen TV, a religious figure, a computer, and other property, for which the formal complaint was filed that led to criminal case 39/2021.

After agents of the Public Security Secretariat (SSP), in coordination with FGE personnel, detained the defendant this Sunday 21, a hearing was held at the Oral Justice Center of Mérida.

There, the litigation prosecutors formulated the accusation of the crime and presented the evidence to request the involvement of the accused in the process.

The defendant requested the duplication of the constitutional term to resolve his legal condition, for which the First Judge of Control established that the hearing should resume this Friday, June 25.

Finally, the Prosecutor’s Office presented the arguments to request preventive detention as a precautionary measure, which was granted by the Control judge for the entire duration of the process.

Source: Sipse

