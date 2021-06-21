March in Campeche to support the LGBTI community

Campeche, Campeche., (June 21, 2021).- A contingent of at least 500 members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transvestite, Transsexual, Transgender, Intersex and Queer (LGBTTTIQ) community, marched along the city’s boardwalk demanding to be taken into account in social decisions, as well as to be included in the social structure of Campeche.

Minutes before the start of the march, light rain fell, that far from quenching the spirits, caused the cheers of the demands to begin with more substance; In addition, the organizers of the tour were accompanied by the president of the Campeche State Human Rights Commission (Codhecam), Juan Antonio Renedo Dorantes.

From the monument to Justo Sierra to the final point at the tourist Parador with the letters of Campeche, dozens of citizens witnessed the march, many of these installed chairs because they knew about the contingent from days before, others attended to see their friends and family members, and others waited for the moment to join the protest, which at all times was open to receive more members.

Drivers passing to one side supported the rally by honking their horns, others lowered their windows to speak words of support. No situations of aggression or harassment were reported towards the community or those who passed by the place.

Before the end of the march, there was a representation with a mannequin lying on the floor, covered with garbage bags and cardboard, with a sign that said: “When being yourself is paid with life.” This emphasized the attacks and deaths of members of the LGBTI community for demanding their rights and showing themselves as they are.

Interviewed at the event, the Campeche Human Rights ombudsman, Antonio Renedo Dorantes, said that to date there is no complaint in Codhecam for aggression, harassment, or abuse of the rights of the community and they are open to receiving accusations to make the necessary recommendations.

He also recognized that due to the short time remaining in the LXII Legislature of the state of Campeche, it is difficult to enter any initiative on the responsibility of the territory to issue gender changes in more official acts, but it will be a good proposal for the new legislature that It starts in October.

