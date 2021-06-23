Manufacturing sector rescues employment in Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 23, 2021).- Personnel employed in the manufacturing industry in Yucatán registered an increase of 1.07 percent in the first four months of this year compared to the same period last year, thus accumulating 11 consecutive months of maintaining an average of 35 thousand monthly jobs.
According to the most recent data published by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), at the national level, the personnel employed in this sector registered an increase of 0.2 percent in April of this year compared to the previous month, which adds 10 consecutive months on the rise.
In this area, in Yucatán, from January to April of this year, 35,777 jobs were registered, against the 35,398 registered from September to December 2020.
By type of hiring, the number of workers increased 0.3 percent, and that of employees decreased 0.1 percent at a monthly rate.
Of the activities that increased their payroll during last April, the following stand out: the integration of computer equipment, communication, measurement, and other electronic components and accessories, 1.6 percent, and the manufacture of textile products, except clothing, with 1.3 percent.
Good employment stats closing the second quarter of the year
In this context, the leader of the president of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Canacintra), Yucatan delegation, Jorge Charruf Cáceres, estimated that for the second half of the year the recovery of employment will continue, due to “key” factors such as the arrival of private investments and the containment of the advance of Covid-19 infections.
The leader of the Yucatecan industrialists added that the recovery of jobs in the entity is a reflection of the joint work of the Private Initiative and the government authorities and that the industrial sector will be a very strong pillar in this area.
We see from the IP that the job recovery is on the right track, so we will close the first half of the year with positive numbers; we also estimate that job creation will continue at a good pace during the second semester of this year, ” Charruf Cáceres concluded.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
