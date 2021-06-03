Man who abused a 3-year-old boy in Yaxcabá, Yucatàn is sentenced to 15 years

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 03, 2021).- For sexually abusing a 3-year-old boy from the Tahdzibichén community in Yaxcabá, Yucatàn municipality, O.A.Ch.A., was sentenced to spend 15 years behind bars in Yucatán.

The subject was linked to the process in 2020 after he sexually took advantage of an innocent three-year-old boy in a property of the Tahdzibichén community, in August of that same year.

The sentence of 15 years in prison was established by the First Judge of Control of the Fifth Judicial District, based in Valladolid, Yucatàn, for the crime of equal rape.

The sentence was announced after the conviction issued in an abbreviated trial procedure to which both parties agreed, after the analysis of the evidence provided by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).

As part of the judgment against him, O.A.Ch.A. must also pay a fine of 300 units of measurement (UMA), which come up to approximately 270,000 pesos, and repair the damages in the amount set by the judge.

He will also receive a public reprimand, suspension of his political rights, the prohibition of approaching the victim once the sentence has been completed and he was denied the alternative benefits of the prison sentence.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







