Man stabs his father because he did not let him steal to buy drugs in Mérida

The events took place in a property in the Manuel Crescencio Rejón neighborhood, near the Mérida airport, where SSP Yucatán agents arrived to arrest the suspect.

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 24, 2021).- A 56-year-old man was stabbed by his own son, a 34-year-old vicious man identified as W.M.A., and the aggression was because the former did not allow the other to take objects from the family home, which he intended to sell to buy drugs.

The events took place on a property on 12th Street in the Manuel Crescencio Rejón neighborhood, near the Mérida airport, where agents of the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) and paramedics arrived after the call for help.

There, the man wounded with a knife was treated, who had a leg injury and had to be taken to O’Horán Hospital for attention. Before the police officers, he explained that his 34-year-old son came home drunk and drugged and wanted to take devices to sell them and thus have money with which to continue buying his vice, but as expected, the man opposed such action.

As a result, W.M.A. attacked his own father with a knife, and after injuring him he escaped, but after a brief operation along the way, and with the description of the bad son, his capture was achieved, and he was taken to jail awaiting that the father files the corresponding complaint.

