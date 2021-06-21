Man dies after falling from a ten-meter mango tree in Valladolid, Yucatán

Valladolid, Yucatan; June 21, 2021 (ACOM).- A resident of the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood in Valladolid, tragically lost his life when he fell from a mango tree.

The victim, identified as Miguel A.M., 32 years old, was at his house on Calle 29, between 70 and 72, picking fruits to about ten meters high when he carelessly lost his balance and fell into the void.

Unfortunately, the man died instantly when he hit his head on the ground. His wife Verónica S.D. was nearby, who called for help at 9-1-1, but when the paramedics arrived, the man no longer had vital signs.

Municipal and state police officers came to the scene and cordoned off the area awaiting the staff of the State Attorney General’s Office to carry out the corresponding procedures.

