Man dies after falling from a ten-meter mango tree in Valladolid, Yucatán

Valladolid, Yucatan; June 21, 2021 (ACOM).- A resident of the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood in Valladolid, tragically lost his life when he fell from a mango tree.
The victim, identified as Miguel A.M., 32 years old, was at his house on Calle 29, between 70 and 72, picking fruits to about ten meters high when he carelessly lost his balance and fell into the void.
Unfortunately, the man died instantly when he hit his head on the ground. His wife Verónica S.D. was nearby, who called for help at 9-1-1, but when the paramedics arrived, the man no longer had vital signs.
Municipal and state police officers came to the scene and cordoned off the area awaiting the staff of the State Attorney General’s Office to carry out the corresponding procedures.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexican “Checo” Perez gets on the podium at France F1 Grand Prix
With a big pass over Valtery.
-
Yucatán organizes the Travel Mart 2021
With the support of Sefotur and.
-
Double Eagle gold coin sells for USD $18.9 million
June 18 (Reuters) – A 1933.
-
Excess of alcohol ends in a tragic death in Kanasin, Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 21, 2021).- Alcohol.
-
Stray dogs from Quintana Roo travel to Canada to start a new life
QUINTANA ROO, (June 21, 2021).- Stray.
-
March in Campeche to support the LGBTI community
Campeche, Campeche., (June 21, 2021).- A.
-
Penetrating sargassum smell keeps customers away from restaurants in Playa del Carmen
Playa de Carmen, Quintana Roo., (June.
-
The US extends travel restrictions on its borders with Canada and Mexico until July 21
MÉXICO, (June 21, 2021).- The border.
-
Clandestine garbage dumps detected in the Yucatan cenote ring
YUCATÁN, (June 21, 2021).- The Sustainable.
-
CFE substation in Playa del Carmen is vandalized and 11 thousand users are left without electricity
Playa del Carmen, (June 21, 2021).-.
Leave a Comment