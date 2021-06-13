Man arrested for scaring and hitting pedestrians in Progreso, Yucatán

Progreso, Yucatán, (June 12, 2021) .- For making a scandal on public roads and threatening to beat people who passed by him, a man was arrested and imprisoned in Progreso.
The Municipal Public Safety and Traffic Directorate reported that the arrest took place on Thursday, June 10, on the corner of Calle 31 and 98 in the Juan Montalvo neighborhood of Progreso.
According to the report, 36-year-old Luis A.C.M. was in a drunken state when he was arrested, and he even tried to attack the municipal police officers, who had to subdue him.
Due to the above, Luis was arrested and taken to the public jail where his legal situation was yet to be determined.
Source: Reporteros Hoy
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
LGBTQIA community + protest against hate crimes in Cancun and Playa del Carmen
QUINTANA ROO, (June 12, 2021).- People.
-
Mexico’s industry production plummets in April
MEXICO CITY (REUTERS) – Mexican industrial.
-
Survey will reveal figures on drug use in Yucatán
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (June 12, 2021)-.- In.
-
These 7 Stunning Mexico Resorts are a Must-See
We’ve compiled our favorites from all.
-
World Day Against Child Labor: One in 10 children is a victim
(June 12, 2021).- At a global.
-
Over 60 thousand tourists have visited Campeche from January to May 2021
They affirm that the Tourism sector.
-
Tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico could evolve into the first hurricane of the season
A tropical system may be bubbling.
-
More than a thousand sea turtle nests await in Solidaridad, Playa del Carmen
Solidaridad, Quintana Roo, (June 12, 2021).-.
-
Chetumal will host the Bay Cup of the International Sport Fishing Tournament
Chetumal, Quintana Roo, (June 12, 2021).-.
-
Restaurant owners ask the Government of Yucatán to start a vehicle restriction at 12:30 am
The president of the National Chamber.
Leave a Comment