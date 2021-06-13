Man arrested for scaring and hitting pedestrians in Progreso, Yucatán

Progreso, Yucatán, (June 12, 2021) .- For making a scandal on public roads and threatening to beat people who passed by him, a man was arrested and imprisoned in Progreso.

The Municipal Public Safety and Traffic Directorate reported that the arrest took place on Thursday, June 10, on the corner of Calle 31 and 98 in the Juan Montalvo neighborhood of Progreso.

According to the report, 36-year-old Luis A.C.M. was in a drunken state when he was arrested, and he even tried to attack the municipal police officers, who had to subdue him.

Due to the above, Luis was arrested and taken to the public jail where his legal situation was yet to be determined.

Source: Reporteros Hoy

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







