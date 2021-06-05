Man arrested by Municipal Police in Flamboyanes, Progreso for beating up a woman

Progreso, Yucatán, (June 05, 2021).- For beating up a woman, 34-year-old Gaspar E.P.C. was arrested at the Flamboyanes community in the municipality of Progreso.
The events occurred this Friday, June 04, around 9:00 p.m., when elements of the Public Security and Municipal Traffic Directorate received the help of command control to support a woman who was physically and verbally assaulted by a man, in Los Flamboyanes community.
In a matter of minutes, the police arrived at the scene and interviewed the 28-year-old S.V.C.C., who said that her partner had beaten her out of jealousy.
The municipal agents implemented a search operation, finding Gaspar blocks ahead of the scene, who was trying to run away from the cops.
He was arrested and transferred to the public jail for the corresponding procedures and pending a formal complaint about the arrest of the subject.
Source: Reporteros Hoy
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mining workers trapped by mine collapse in Coahuila, México
COAHUILA, (June 05, 2021).- Seven miners.
-
20 families accept compensation for Metro L12 accident
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 05, 2021).- After.
-
Senior citizen dies inside his car in Chablekal, Yucatán
YUCATAN, (June 05, 2021).- A 64-year-old.
-
Dry Law in Yucatan will be three days long: June 5, 6 and 7
Mérida, Yuc., (June 5, 2021).- On.
-
Bus runs over motorcyclist in downtown Mérida
Mérida, Yuc., (June 5, 2021).- This.
-
After looting of turtle nests in Yucatan, environmental authorities reinforce security
YUCATAN, (June 04, 2021).- Before the.
-
Clear recovery of travelers by land in Yucatan
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 04, 2021).- The.
-
100 kilometers of bike path planned for Playa del Carmen
Playa del Carmen, QRoo, (June 04,.
-
Campeche communities denounce intimidation tactics by authorities in charge of the Maya Train Project
Campeche, Camp, (June 04, 2021).- In.
-
Tons of sargassum arrive on the coasts of Yucatan
Progreso, Yucatan, (June 04, 2021).- Saúl.
Leave a Comment