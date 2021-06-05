Man arrested by Municipal Police in Flamboyanes, Progreso for beating up a woman

Progreso, Yucatán, (June 05, 2021).- For beating up a woman, 34-year-old Gaspar E.P.C. was arrested at the Flamboyanes community in the municipality of Progreso.

The events occurred this Friday, June 04, around 9:00 p.m., when elements of the Public Security and Municipal Traffic Directorate received the help of command control to support a woman who was physically and verbally assaulted by a man, in Los Flamboyanes community.

In a matter of minutes, the police arrived at the scene and interviewed the 28-year-old S.V.C.C., who said that her partner had beaten her out of jealousy.

The municipal agents implemented a search operation, finding Gaspar blocks ahead of the scene, who was trying to run away from the cops.

He was arrested and transferred to the public jail for the corresponding procedures and pending a formal complaint about the arrest of the subject.

