López-Gatell considers Yucatán a red hot spot for COVID infections

MÉXICO, (June 16, 2021).- Intending to reduce infections, Mexico’s COVID Zar, Hugo López-Gatell reiterated a call to avoid events that could bring the population together.

During the morning conference at the National Palace, Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health, explained that Yucatán is one of the states with the highest increase in cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in the country.

During the technical report on the progress of the Covid-19 disease in the country, López-Gatell pointed out that the most recent epidemic curve at the national level presented an increase of 8 percent because six states are currently showing an increase in the number of cases.

The official explained that Yucatán and Quintana Roo show a significant increase; while in Baja California Sur, Campeche, Sinaloa, and Veracruz the increase is lower, but they are already under observation and work is being done with state authorities to contain the ascending trend.

Until this Monday, according to data from the latest report from the state Health Secretariat, Yucatán registered 199 new cases of coronavirus and nine deaths. In addition, there are currently 289 hospitalized patients due to the virus.

Restrictions in Yucatán

It should be noted that on June 8, the government of Yucatán announced three temporary measures to reduce infections in the state, which came into effect on June 10.

In the same way, they called on the population to continue preventing Covid, in the face of the strong wave of infections that exist in the state.

The measures applied were:

Restriction to vehicular mobility from 11:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. throughout the week.

The licenses of bars and nightclubs that are operating as restaurants were suspended.

The capacity of restaurants and religious centers went from 75% to 50%.

