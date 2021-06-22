Locals demonstrate so the Parish priest of Sisal, Yucatán is not changed

Sisal, Yucatán, (June 22, 2021).- Residents of the port of Sisal demonstrated on Monday afternoon, June 21, in support of the priest José Francisco Kantún, who announced that he would be moved to another venue.

Around 80 people gathered peacefully at the door of the church of “San José” where they expressed their support for José Francisco.

It was found that last Sunday, during the Sunday Eucharistic celebration, the parish priest reported that he would be changed headquarters by ecclesiastical orders and that Monday, June 21st, was his last day in the port of Sisal.

The residents decided to demonstrate to express their support, since the change is made for political reasons, according to what they said.

They indicated that they would gather signatures throughout this week to later go to the Cathedral of Mérida on Sunday, June 27, and express their support for José Francisco to continue as the Parish priest of Sisal.

