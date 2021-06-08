Lightning strikes kill 27 during monsoon in India

Lightning strikes killed 27 people and four passengers on a flight were hospitalized after severe turbulence during monsoon storms in eastern India, officials said on Tuesday, June 8th, that West Bengal was hit by thunderstorms late on Monday, with lightning strikes in parts of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial compensation for the families of the victims and those who were injured.

Nearly 2,900 people were killed by lightning in India in 2019 according to the National Crime Records Bureau – the most recent figures available.

The monsoon is crucial to replenishing water supplies in South Asia but also causes widespread death and destruction across the region each year.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments