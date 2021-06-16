Lightning strikes a teenager in Ticul and he dies on the way to the hospital

Ticul, Yucatán, (June 16, 2021).- On Tuesday, June 15th, in the municipality of Ticul, Yucatán, shortly after 6 PM, a teenager was struck by lightning at his home, located in the San Joaquín neighborhood, in the middle of a heavy downpour accompanied by thunder and lightning.
The minor Kevin “N”, 14 years old, was at home cooking some food for his dog, according to his mother.
He had just arrived with his dad from work and they were all getting ready for lunch. But shortly before his arrival, Kevin went to check that the food was well cooked and had a metal spoon, and it was at that moment when he was struck by a lightning that threw him to the ground.
When they heard the noise, mother and father went to the kitchen and found their son lying on the floor. One of them tried to give him first aid.
The boy’s mother immediately called 9-1-1. And after a long wait, two paramedics from the Oxkutzcab-based Public Security Secretariat arrived on the scene.
The boy was taken to a hospital in Oxkutzcab but unfortunately, he lost his life on the ambulance.
